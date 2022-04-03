Prince Andrew £750,000 bank transfer from Turkish conman came for Beatrice nuptials

Prince Andrew took a large sum of money from Turkish conman Selman Turk for Princess Beatrice's wedding.
Turkish heiress Nebahat Isbilen has sued Selman Turk for £40million, a part of which was also transferred to Andrew.
Mr Turk swindled Turkish millionairess Nebahat Evyap Isbilen to pay a £750,000 to Prince Andrew’s. The money from Ms Isbilen was posed as a wedding gift for Princess Beatrice.
"It's a gift for the wedding, a wedding gift", Duke's former private secretary Amanda Thirsk said in records from a phone call with Mrs Isbilen's private bank
"Mrs Isbilen is reported to have believed she was paying for assistance in getting a passport," reports Telegraph.
"She wanted help moving her assets out of Turkey where her husband is serving a life sentence in prison for his alleged role in a 2016 coup against Recep Tayyip Erdogan, the country’s President," adds Express.co.uk
In addition to that, £25,000 were paid to younger daughter Princess on the directives of the conman.
The paper reports: “The York family have all been named in a High Court battle by Mrs Isbilen to retrieve her missing millions from Mr Turk.”
It is alleged that neither of the Duke;s daughters knew about this transfer.
Kate Middleton shares three children with heir to throne Prince William
Directed by Indra Kumar, 'Beta' was released on April 3, 1992.
UK could reject Queen amid influencing Commonwealth protests
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle warned of losing their charm
Prince William and Kate Middleton to have change in strategy for social media
Grammy Awards taking strict measures after Oscars altercation