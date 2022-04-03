Prince Andrew £750,000 bank transfer from Turkish conman came for Beatrice nuptials





Prince Andrew took a large sum of money from Turkish conman Selman Turk for Princess Beatrice's wedding.

Turkish heiress Nebahat Isbilen has sued Selman Turk for £40million, a part of which was also transferred to Andrew.

Mr Turk swindled Turkish millionairess Nebahat Evyap Isbilen to pay a £750,000 to Prince Andrew’s. The money from Ms Isbilen was posed as a wedding gift for Princess Beatrice.

"It's a gift for the wedding, a wedding gift", Duke's former private secretary Amanda Thirsk said in records from a phone call with Mrs Isbilen's private bank

"Mrs Isbilen is reported to have believed she was paying for assistance in getting a passport," reports Telegraph.

"She wanted help moving her assets out of Turkey where her husband is serving a life sentence in prison for his alleged role in a 2016 coup against Recep Tayyip Erdogan, the country’s President," adds Express.co.uk

In addition to that, £25,000 were paid to younger daughter Princess on the directives of the conman.

The paper reports: “The York family have all been named in a High Court battle by Mrs Isbilen to retrieve her missing millions from Mr Turk.”

It is alleged that neither of the Duke;s daughters knew about this transfer.