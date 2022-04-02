Prince Harry, Meghan Markle ‘backed themselves into a corner’ with Prince Philip memorial snub

File Footage

Experts warn Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have “backed themselves into a corner” with their snub of the Royal Family at Prince Philip’s memorial.



This claim has been made by Russell Myers, royal editor at the Daily Mirror.

He made the admissions to Pod Save The Queen podcast hosts and claimed that it seems Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have “backed themselves into a corner” with their Prince Philip snub.



He was quoted saying, “They’ve backed themselves into a corner with this one, and I don’t think it’s one that they’re going to win.”

“Because the Home Office have already said that of course, they would have provided the necessary protection,” the expert added.

“This was absolutely case and point that they would have had security had they decided to come to a family event such as this.”

He also added, “I think that certainly, Harry will have regretted not being there [Philip’s memorial service].”

“I know that there was someone in the armed forces, who was speaking quite eloquently after the service and knew Harry, said that he thought he would regret it as well.”

“He’s going to be at the Invictus Games at The Hague, just a short – less than an hour – flight from here in the Netherlands in a couple of weeks. It just seems an absolutely bizarre decision to have made.”