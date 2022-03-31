Prince Philip’s former bodyguard slams Prince Harry for ‘strange’ memorial snub

File Footage

Prince Philip’s former bodyguard brands Prince Harry’s memorial service snub, against the royal family, ‘strange’.



The former bodyguard, Richard Griffin, issued his claim to Sky News and was quoted saying, “That was a big disappointment for everybody. Certainly around where I was they thought he should have been here.”

“All this nonsense about he couldn't get protection, as far as I'm concerned that was a pathetic excuse, he should have been here to honour his grandfather.”

“At the end of the day, if he was that worried about security he could have stuck with his brother and father who have got wonderful security. He would have been more than safe.”

The bodyguard’s comments have been explored by royal commentator Angela Mollard as well to Sunrise and was quoted saying, “One of Prince Philip's former bodyguards has come out and said it was 'very poor form' for him to not turn up at the memorial.”

“You have to imagine in years to come with so many of the royal family and so many great-grandchildren, Charlotte and George were there and they are only eight and six.”

Especially considering it would have been “so important to the Queen to have her family there.”