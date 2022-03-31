Kanye West watches $275K bag getting delivered to Chaney Jones via FaceTime

Kanye West not only gifted his Kim Kardashian lookalike girlfriend Chaney Jones a $275,000 bag but the Donda 2 rapper also watched his gift getting delivered to one of his muses’ place through FaceTime.

According to Page Six, Jones wished to own the exact ‘not-in-circulation’ version the bag from Prive Porter after which the Yeezy designer ensured the silver metallic bag’s delivery to the 24-year-old’s house in Houston on Tuesday.

Earlier in February, West bought five Birkins for his then-girlfriend Julia Fox and her pals on the occasion of the Uncut Gems actor’s 31st birthday.

The rapper had commissioned personal stylist Michelle Lovelace for the bags.

“They decided to do a Birkin, and he definitely wanted to stick with an exotic [skin], which is how she ended up getting the ostrich,” Lovelace spilled to the outlet at the time.

“And then the next day, they were like, ‘Wait, we actually want to get more,’ because he wants to gift all her close friends one, too. I was like, no way. I couldn’t believe it at first.”