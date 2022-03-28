Will Smith excludes Chris Rock from apology as he accepts award

Will Smith broke down in tears while receiving his first-ever Oscar after an onstage scuffle with Chris Rock.

The 53-year-old star won Best Actor at the 94th annual Academy Awards on Sunday, earning another accolade for his performance as Richard Williams, the father of tennis stars Venus and Serena Williams, in King Richard.

The win came several minutes after Smith slapped comedian Rock on the Oscars stage after Rock made a joke about Smith's wife Jada Pinkett Smith's hair.

In his acceptance speech, Smith was seen crying his heart out, "In this time in my life, in this moment, I am overwhelmed by what God is calling on me to do and be in this world. ... I'm being called on in my life to love people and to protect people and to be a river to my people."

"I know to do what we do you gotta be able to take abuse; you gotta be able to have people talk crazy about you. In this business you gotta be able to have people disrespecting you, and you gotta smile and pretend like that's okay."

He compared himself to his King Richard character, who was a "fierce defender of his family."

Smith then addressed the incident directly, extended his apology to the Academy and his fellow actors for the incident — but failed to mention Rock.

"I want to apologize to the Academy. I want to apologize to all my fellow nominees," he said.

Smith then joked, "Art imitates life: I look like the crazy father. Just like they said about Richard Williams. But love will make you do crazy things."

He later added, "Being able to love and care for my mother and my family, my wife ... Thank you for this honor. Thank you for this moment. ... I hope the Academy invites me back."