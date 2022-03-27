Taylor Swift, Joe Alwyn turn Pre-Oscars Party into date night

FileFootage

Taylor Swift and her beau Joe Alwyn turned all heads around as they arrived at Pre-Oscars Party on Friday, March 25, looking all ‘coupley and smitten’ by each other.



The lovebirds, who usually keep their romance out of spotlight, had a rare loved-up date night out as they accompanied each other to the prestigious event in West Hollywood, California.

According to E!, multiple onlookers spilled the beans to the outlet about their ‘in love’ outing.

They "looked very much in love and were together majority of the night,” one witness shared with the news site.

"Taylor was hanging out at the bar chatting with Zoe Kravitz for a while. Both of them were laughing and had smiles on their faces,” the source added.

“Taylor was introducing Joe to many people around her," the insider noted. "She looked smitten and proud to be there with him."

Moreover, the outlet also quoted its another source while confirming that the 32-year-old singer and the British actor "were very coupley and cute and seemed happy to be there together."

"Taylor and Joe were together all night," the source detailed. "He was leading her around introducing her to people, and Taylor also introducing people to Joe. When Joe was leading Taylor around he held his arm around her back."