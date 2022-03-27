Olympic Champion Steven Gardiner shares photo with Kate Middleton, Prince William

Olympic Champion Steven Gardiner on Saturday shared a picture with Kate Middleton and Prince William after spending time with the royal couple.

Taking to social media, Gardiner wrote, "Amazing Time Here On My Home Island Of Abaco Along Side Duke and Duchess of Cambridge. Such Great Conversations! Once Again Thank You Both Again."

The Duke and Duchess are in The Bahamas on the final leg of their eight-day visit to the Caribbean.

They undertook the visit on behalf of Queen Elizabeth.



