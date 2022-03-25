Watch: Anushka Sharma’s hilarious reaction to Virat Kohli’s wire-fixing trick

Anushka Sharma left fans in splits with her reaction Virat Kohli's trick of fixing wires at home in a new TV commercial.

Taking to Instagram, the PK star shared the ad in which Sharma can be seen searching her hair clip all around the house to tie loose hair.

However, it was her hubby who had it all this time as the cricketer tried to fix wires at home.

Sharma is then seen taking her clip back from Kohli while she fumes with anger.

“For some reason, Virat decided to overestimate the power of a common clip,” she wrote in the caption of the video.

The lovebirds took their vows in December 2017. Talking about their first meeting on a show In Depth With Graham Bensinger, Kohli revealed, “The first time I met her, I cracked a joke immediately because I was very nervous.”



“I cracked a joke because I didn't know what to do. I said something which wasn't probably the right thing to say,” he added.