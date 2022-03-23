Ben Affleck showers support on Jennifer Lopez at iheartradio Awards

File Footage

Ben Affleck showered support to his girlfriend Jennifer Lopez at the iHeartRadio Music Awards on Tuesday evening.

The Deep Water star was seated in the front row with his son, Samuel, and the Marry Me actor’s daughter, Emme, as the singer won the Icon Award at the prestigious evening.

The 49-year-old looked dapper in a black suit as he cheered for his girlfriend. The actor was captured with a proud smile as JLo made her way up the stage to receive her award.

Dressed in a gorgeous olive green gown with a plunging neckline, the actor – singer made a heartfelt speech thanking her fans for their undying support.

She said, “I appreciate this so much, so very, very much. I wish I could tell you that awards were the most important to me, but that's not true. And don't think that I don't appreciate the shiny, sparkly things, because I do!”

“I cannot lie, everybody knows that I do. But this isn't why I do this. It's not what matters most to me. I really do it for you guys,” Lopez added.

She went on to praise her fans for their love, “Because of you, I get to do what I love the most in life and that is the most wonderful blessing.”

“That's a gift that you give me and I just want to say thank you for that. Thank you to everyone who comes to a show, streams a song, sees a movie, follows me,” Lopez further added.



