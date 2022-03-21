'King of Reggaeton' Daddy Yankee bids farewell to music

Daddy Yankee, often regarded as King of Reggaeton, has decided to bid farewell to music as the Puerto Rican singer announced his retirement.

On Sunday, the Yo Voy singer, real name Raymond Ayala, extended a statement to confirm his retirement from music.

“Today, I’m announcing my retirement from music by giving you my best production and my best concert tour,” Daddy Yankee said.

“I will say goodbye celebrating these 32 years of experience with this new collector’s item, the album Legendaddy. I’m going to give you all the styles that have defined me, in one single album,” he added.

The Dura singer’s legendary album is slated to release on March 24 while the five-month tour is expected to launch on August 10 in Portland.

The concert will reportedly continue through December with pre-sale ticket to be available on March 25.

Daddy Yankee stepped into the music scene with his massive hot Gasoline in 2014 as he unveiled a new genre of Latin Music.