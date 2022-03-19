Prince Charles, Camilla want to boost their social media presence

Queen Elizabeth’s eldest son Prince Charles and Camilla are seemingly seeking to boost their online presence, it has been disclosed.



Royal expert Richard Eden, in his latest article for the Mail Plus, has revealed that the future king and Camilla are hiring a social media-savvy press secretary.

According to the Daily Mail editor, Prince Charles and Camilla want their PR to have ‘an innovative approach to social media’ and with a ‘knowledge of diversity issues and of the diversity of communities in the United Kingdom, in the Commonwealth and worldwide’.

He further said “applicants can potentially earn from £70,000 a year, but are advised they ought to have worked in a high-profile press office before. Perhaps a previous stint in the now defunct offices of Prince Harry and Meghan would be ideal?”



