Chris Brown’s monkey dealer lands in trouble for selling exotic animals

Chris Brown’s monkey dealer Jimmy Wayne Hammonds (aka ‘The Monkey Whisperer’) landed in trouble as the United States Department of Agriculture has received a letter to revoke his license for dealing in exotic animals.
People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals (PETA) sent USDA a letter to cancel Hammonds Animal Welfare Act (AWA) license.
“Revoking the license of a convicted wildlife trafficker is just common sense, and it’s necessary to protect the animals still in his clutches from being sold as ‘pets,’” PETA Foundation Associate Director Michelle Sinnott noted.
“PETA urges the USDA to cancel this felon’s license so he can’t treat monkeys as merchandise.”
According to official documents submitted in court, Hammonds conspired to sell Brown a capuchin breed between 2017 and 2018 despite possessing a primate is prohibited in California.
Law enforcement later visited Brown’s house and seized the animal for which Hammonds received $12,000.
Takarada was born in 1934 on the Korean peninsula and grew up in the Chinese province of Manchuria
Brooklyn Beckham shows what is in his bag during conversation with British Vogue
Prince Harry pledges to continue support with his charity in Botswana
Andrew Garfield reveals the photo shoot was scheduled before actual shooting
Kelly Clarkson and Snoop Dogg will be seen in new show 'American Song Contests'
Trevor Noah does not want Kanye West to fall prey to pain