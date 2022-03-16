David Beckham reveals what he is going to wear to Brooklyn’s wedding

David Beckham is gearing up for his son Brooklyn Beckham's upcoming wedding and shared some glimpses into his prep.

The former footballer looked dapper as he donned a suit and posed with father Ted and father-in-law Anthony Adams.

He captioned the post, “Creating special memories.”

“Wedding plans underway & the dads are all suited and booted,” Beckham added.

The sports star wore a black suit with a pale blue shirt and a blue tie where as Ted and Tony chose to go with tuxedos.

David's son, 23-year-old Brooklyn, is all set to tie the knot with American actor Nicola Peltz after making their relation official on the photo sharing app in January 2020.

The wedding will take place in April 2022 as per some reports.