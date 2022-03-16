Kim Kardashian manifests 'intense' beau Pete Davidson energy, says astrologer

Kim Kardashian enjoys being around boyfriend Pete Davidson, claims astrologer.

For her column in the New York Post, Reda Wigle notes how only not Kim, but the whole Kardashian family, love being around Scorpios.

"Kim Kardashian’s family is a veritable mess of Scorpio energy, it tracks that she would feel quite at home and easily attuned to Davidson," she begans.

Reda adds how Pete helps Kim grow- a trait innately build in his star sign.

"Part of the arch of Scorpio actualization is transmuting trauma into the triumph of survival and, in doing so, illuminating a path for others. For Davidson, that path continues to be comedy, mining laughter from tragedy and levity from his darkest hours while using the platform of fame to increase public awareness and discourse about mental health," she adds.

Pete himself admitted that he enjoys treating his partner like a 'princess' in an earlier interview with Paper.

“I do all that s**t! My love language, when I’m in a relationship, is I treat the person I’m with like a princess. I try and go as above and beyond as possible, because that’s what you’re supposed to do?”

He continued, “If you’re in a relationship with someone, you’re just supposed to make that person feel as special as possible. But sometimes when you put so much on someone, it overwhelms them, and then they don’t know if they could come close to that.”