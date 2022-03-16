Mohammad Hafeez advises Shaheen Afridi to ‘manage workload’

Shaheen Afridi celebrates after taking a wicket. — The News/File

Concerned about the fitness of fast bowler Shaheen Shah Afridi, former Pakistan cricketer Mohammad Hafeez has advised the star pacer to think about his workload and manage it properly.

Mohammad Hafeez said while speaking to the media in Sri Lanka where he has gone to play Dhaka Premier League 2022.

"I think Shaheen Afridi has to take care of his fitness, he also has to think about his workload, he doesn't need to play every match. Especially he shouldn't play leagues," the right-handed batter advised the PSL winning captain.

Afridi is a permanent member of the Pakistani team in all three formats and is playing continuously with the national team.

Hafeez said that Shaheen is an emerging star of international cricket, he did very good things as the captain of Lahore Qalandars in the PSL.

“He has made a good start in his captaincy career by making Lahore Qalandars champions in the league.”

Hafeez said that he is not thinking about his future and coaching at the moment.

“I prefer moving forward in a particular way, I will definitely think about coaching but at the moment I am enjoying cricket.”