Queen Elizabeth ‘no longer holds any control’ over Royal Family

Experts warn Queen Elizabeth is ‘no longer the one in control’ of the Royal Family since she’s busy dealing with ‘difficult moment in her life’.



This warning has been issued by royal expert Angela Levin in her recent interview with Sky News.

She began the admission by stating how Queen "no longer looks like a power for the country" following her recovery from covid-19.



She also went on to say, "We'll see how she is when it comes to the Duke of Edinburgh's memorial service towards the end of the month because I can't imagine her not wanting to come to it."

"But it will be very difficult to come in that way because she no longer looks like a power for the country. Very hard for her, very difficult moment in her life."

"She still wants to prove she is the monarch and if she doesn't turn up at these places, it will be increasingly difficult for her."