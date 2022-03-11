Cameron Diaz reveals dealing with misogyny in Hollywood: ‘I certainly didn’t do much’

Cameron Diaz reveals dealing with misogyny in Hollywood: ‘I certainly didn’t do as much’

Cameron Diaz revealed she faced misogyny during her career in Hollywood and that she could not do anything about it due to lack of awareness.

Speaking on the Rule Breakers podcast on International Women’s Day, the former actor said, “I certainly didn’t do as much as could be done now because of the awareness of everybody, you know, sort of like the #MeToo.”

The Other Woman actor added, “There were still parameters. The 1990s, the early aughts, there was still heavy, heavy misogyny. Just the level of exploitation of powers, it just laid on the entire industry. It was the normal thing to do sort of like (laugh) and just be able to get through unscathed.”

The 49-year-old Diaz, who took retirement from acting in 2014, noted that her choice of roles did not help in breaking through the double standards of the society.

“Be the one who participated enough to make everybody feel taken care of but not to be a victim in that position. To know how to navigate the whole thing because it was happening all day, every day in every little feeling of layers of existence,” Diaz continued.

“Fame is very infantilizing. It’s very much about keeping somebody coddled in a state,” Cameron Diaz stated. “I just go back to the trap of it all, especially in our society, like what we value, what we think is important.”

She confessed being a victim of the societal objectifications and exploitations, adding, “I have bought into all of them myself at certain times.”