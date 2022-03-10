Kanye West reacts to Billboard ruling 'Donda 2' ineligible to rank on charts

Kanye West has expressed his views on his latest album Donda 2 being ruled ineligible by Billboard to rank on charts over its exclusive release on Stem player.

Taking to Instagram on Wednesday, the 44-year-old rapper dropped a photo of him, donning black hoodie while the photo read, “Donda 2 is not eligible to chart on Billboard since it’s exclusive to Stem player”.

Reacting got the news, the Flashing Lights rapper expressed, “Big win for the kid We can no longer be counted or judged We won we won we won we won.”

“We make my own systems We set our own value aaaand yesterdays price is not todays price baaaaabeeeee!!!!!” West added.





The 16-song set was launched on the hip-hop artist’s own platform on February 23.



He also announced on the Facebook-owned platform that he’d made $1.3 million in sales within a day on the album announcement.