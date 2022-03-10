George R.R. Martin drops ‘deep, heavy’ update on ‘Game of Thornes’ prequel

George R.R. Martin offers Game of Thrones fans an update on his ‘deep and heavy’ involvement in the prequel
He issued the update in a candid blog post that went live on Wednesday morning, under The Winds of Winter.
In it, he wrote, "Those have taken a ton of my time and attention this year."
"I have seen some comments out there questioning how much I am involved in these new series. The answer is a lot. Deeply, heavily involved in every one of the new shows."
Before concluding he also added, "It's my world, and while I have been working closely with some fantastic writers and showrunners, ultimately it is up to me to try to keep the canon… well, canonical… and to do all I can to help make the new shows great."
