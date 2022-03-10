George R.R. Martin drops ‘deep, heavy’ update on ‘Game of Thornes’ prequel

He issued the update in a candid blog post that went live on Wednesday morning, under The Winds of Winter.

In it, he wrote, "Those have taken a ton of my time and attention this year."

"I have seen some comments out there questioning how much I am involved in these new series. The answer is a lot. Deeply, heavily involved in every one of the new shows."

Before concluding he also added, "It's my world, and while I have been working closely with some fantastic writers and showrunners, ultimately it is up to me to try to keep the canon… well, canonical… and to do all I can to help make the new shows great."