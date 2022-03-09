Hailey Bieber and Jaden Smith slay in chic outfits at star-studded afterparty following Justin's concert

Supermodel Hailey Bieber flashed her toned abs in a red crop top as she graced the afterparty following her pop star husband Justin Bieber's concert in Los Angeles on Tuesday.

The world's on of the highest paid models was every inch the supportive wife as she joined her hitmaker husband at an after party following his concert in Los Angeles on Tuesday.

The 25-year-old model flashed her toned abs in a cropped red top as she mingled a slew of stars for a night out at a swanky eatery. The fashionista completed her look with a matching bucket hat as she supported her husband at the party.

Hailey Bieber was followed by her sweetheart Justin who cut a casual figure in a black tracksuit as they left the restaurant together following his show at the Crypto.com arena.

Will Smith's 23-year-old son Jaden Smith, who's Justin's longtime pal, was also in attendance, stealing the limelight with his eclectic sense of style in a bold black and white suit covered with an array of prints.