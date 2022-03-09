Defence Ministry scramble to find Queen's guard who ditched post to fight in Ukraine

A 19-year-old Coldstream Guardsman has ditched his post of protecting the Queen to fight in Ukraine.

The teenager stepped down from his role in Windsor to fight Russia’s forces.

He is believed to be one of many Brits to have deserted their positions to join the war in eastern Europe.

Ministry of Defence (MoD) agents are said to be looking for the teen as fears over the solider representing Britain in the war against Russia could escalate the situation.

A source told The Sun that he had written to his parents before going AWOL.

The insider said: "He’d had enough. He got promised a tour to Afghanistan, same as a lot of other lads after all the ceremonial stuff. But that didn’t happen.

"A lot of the lads are fed up. They were promised an operational tour and it got pushed under their noses for about three or four years. Then when the tour was supposed to come about, it got cancelled.

"He probably thinks he could do some good out there but it’s a very misguided decision."