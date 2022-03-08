Pakistani Celebrities marks the International Women’s Day with heartfelt wishes

Pakistani celebrities marked International Women’s Day on Tuesday with profound wishes on their social media accounts.

Mahira Khan took to her Instagram account to share a message that read, “Lets root for each other and watch each other grow.”

The powerhouse of acting, Saba Qamar, also posted a quote that said: “Here’s to strong women. May we know them. May we be them. May we raise them”

Celebrating her mother, Amna Ilyas dropped a picture with a caption that said, “From childhood you effortlessly made everyday women’s day for me.”



She continued, “Though age has taken its natural course, your never ending strength and desire to be there for your children and grandchildren with your care and clumsiness (Ammi yeh sach hai!! Mother, it’s true) has been my driving force now and always."

Osman Khalid Butt joined his peers and shed light on an important fact in his message.

“Happy International Women's Day. And a reminder that our laws are meant to protect women, not favor the accused. We must call to end regressive interpretations of our laws and the loopholes within that let murderers go scot free," the Chupke Chupke actor tweeted.

Pakistani cricket legend Shahid Afridi also paid tribute to his daughters on Twitter, saying, “You are the nourishing power of the Universe, You make it come alive, more colorful & inspirational.”

He added, “Being a father of 5 wonderful girls, I can proudly say women have the strength to move the world; lets celebrate them everyday & support them to #BreakTheBias. Happy #WomensDay!”

Sang e Mah actor Hania Amir joined in and acknowledged the day with a story on her social media. She wrote, “Happy International Women’s Day.”





