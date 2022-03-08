Imamul Haq (L) and Abdullah Shafique (R). Photo: PCB

RAWALPINDI: In a major achievement, Abdullah Shafique and Imamul Haq have become Pakistan’s second pair to share century partnerships in both innings of a Test against Australia.

In 2014, Younis Khan and Azhar Ali had shared century partnerships in both innings against the Aussies in UAE.

Imamul Haq and Abdullah Shafique equalled the record of Younis Khan and Azhar Ali on the fifth and final day of the 1st Test of the series at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium today (Tuesday).

It is pertinent to mention here that the Australian team is playing a series in Pakistan for the first time in the last 24 years.



Moreover, this is the only third time that a Pakistani opening duo scored century-partnerships in both innings of a Test.

In 2003, Imran Farhat and Taufeeq Umar shared a century partnership against South Africa in Lahore while in the year 2001, Abdullah and Abid Ali did this against Bangladesh.

However, England’s Hobbs and Sutcliffe, and Boycott and Edrich shared a century partnership against Australia in 1924 and 1971 respectively. Hutton and Washbrook smashed centuries in partnership twice against Aussies. They shared the century partnership in 1947 and 1948.