Aaron Rddgers, Shailene Woodley spark rekindled romance at friend's wedding

Aaron Rodgers is reportedly trying to win back ex-fiance Shailene Woodley.

The NFL player and his Divergent ladylove were spotted at a friend's wedding over the weekend. Rodgers, who officiated teammate David Bakhtiari's wedding to Frankie Shebby, also brought the estranged lover with him.

A source close to the sportsman tells PEOPLE that Rodgers "wants it to give another try."

"They both had intense work schedules in the fall and it wasn't possible for them to focus on their relationship," explains the insider. "Now when Aaron's season is over, he wants to give it another try. He thinks Shailene is very special. She is more hesitant though," it was earlier revealed.

The split announcement broke out in January 2022. A source close to the couple revealed that the lovebirds were struggling to make time ofr one another amid their busy schedules.

"It was an amicable split; it just wasn't working," a source who is close to Rodgers told PEOPLE at the time. "They're very different people with busy careers and there were obstacles that they couldn't surmount. They will remain friendly; there's no bad blood and no drama. It just didn't work out for them."