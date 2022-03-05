Bella Hadid gets diamond studded in her tooth during fashion week

Bella Hadid left millions of her fans in awe as she showed off her diamond-studded tooth amid Paris getaway with boyfriend Marc Kalman.
The supermodel, 25, was spotted strolling the streets of the city while in town for Fashion Week on Friday. Amid all, she showed off her diamond-studded tooth and since then fans can not resist discussing the looks of a diva.
Bella rocked a '90s-inspired ensemble while taking in the sights of the City of Love, wearing a cobalt blue quarter-zip sweatshirt over a white collared shirt, a plaid midi-length pencil skirt, white socks that hit a few inches above the ankle, and black sneakers.
The model wore her long locks pulled back into two braided pigtails and completed her looks with a small white purse, hoop earrings, and rectangular glasses.
While she's no stranger to gracing the runways of some of the biggest designers and labels in fashion, Bella has seemingly been on every major runway over the past month, walking in the Off-White show honoring late fashion designer Virgil Abloh earlier this week.
Truly she is a sight for sore eyes!!!
