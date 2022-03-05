Paris Jackson urges doctors to ‘better vetting processes’ for addictive medications

Paris Jackson calls on medical professionals to fix the ‘vetting process’ on medication prescriptions because they have been handing heavily ‘addictive medication like candy.’

She made this revelation during an interview with LVR magazine and further went on to say, “There should be a better vetting process [in everything]: before you medicate — or something even more dangerous, like selling a gun — you should vet them.”

“It’s important in all kinds of situations. It could be as simple as a job, or as complicated as medicine or a weapon. Psychiatrists hand out addictive medication like candy without really vetting the patient. There is no harm in vetting.”

Paris’ statement comes a few years after she attempted to take her own life in 2013 by downing 20 Motrin tablets and cutting herself.