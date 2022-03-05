Sarah Ferguson pays touching tribute to cricket ‘legends’ Shane Warne, Rod Marsh

Prince Andrew’s former wife Sarah Ferguson has paid a rich tribute to cricket ‘legends’ Rod Marsh and Shane Warne.



Sharing the throwback photos of the Australian cricketers, Sarah said, “I am so sad to hear about Shane Warne and Rod Marsh, two legends of cricket and sport, who have been taken from us too soon.”

“My thoughts and prayers are with both their families. Rest In Peace,” she further said.

Australia cricket great Shane Warne, widely regarded as the greatest leg-spinner of all time, died aged 52, according to a statement issued by his management company.

Warne´s management said he died in Koh Samui, Thailand, of a suspected heart attack.

"Shane was found unresponsive in his villa and despite the best efforts of medical staff, he could not be revived," the statement said.

"The family requests privacy at this time and will provide further details in due course."

It comes just hours after the death was announced of fellow Australian great Rod Marsh, one of the game´s outstanding wicketkeepers.

Rod Marsh died after suffering a heart attack at a charity event last week, local media reported on Friday.