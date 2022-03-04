Queen Elizabeth gets praises for donating whopping amount for Ukraine

Queen Elizabeth II is supporting Ukraine with donations.

The Disasters Emergency Committee (DEC) turned to its Twitter on Thursday to thank the 95-year-old for her generous gesture.

"Many thanks to Her Majesty The Queen for continuing to support the Disasters Emergency Committee and for making a generous donation to the DEC Ukraine Humanitarian Appeal," tweeted the organisation.

The amount donated by the monarch has not been disclosed.

The DEC fundraising campaign aims to provide emergency relief to those affected by Russia's invasion in Ukraine

DEC CEO, Saleh Saeed, said he is "absolutely grateful for every single pound" donated, adding: "The more money we raise, the more people that we can reach."

Olena Stokoz, Disasters Emergency Committee (DEC) explained the situation in Ukraine through a video conference.

"Very heavy shelling is taking place every second... three kilometres from me.

"A couple of minutes ago we had a missile hitting civil houses, which is why I'm a bit scared.

"The situation is very dangerous here and in all parts of Ukraine.

"The most difficult areas, the hottest spots, in Ukraine are in the east, the north, the south and of course in Kyiv.

"We have missile attacks on civilians everywhere and many people have to stay in underprepared shelters almost 24 hours a day as we have air raid sirens every 15 minutes.

"People have to stay there without electricity, food, water, medicine, war clothes and other facilities.

"Other groups of people are trying to leave their homes and migrate either to safer places inside Ukraine or outside Ukraine."

Through its Aid Match scheme, every pound donated by the British public will be matched to the value of £20 million, declared Prime Minister Boris Johnson.