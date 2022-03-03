Prince Harry under fire for trying to evade royal meetings with security bid

Prince Harry bashed for using security bid like a smokescreen employed to ‘avoid’ having out with the Royal Family.



Prince Harry has been accused of using his security plea as a guise for not having to visit the royal family.

Prince Harry has been bashed for allegedly using his bid for more private security as a smokescreen for his lack of desire to visits the Royal Family.

This accusation has been put forward by royal biographer Tom Bower in his interview with Closer magazine.

In it he was quoted saying, “I think the notion that he’s worried about his own security and needs the Met Police is an excuse, and that, sadly, we won’t see him or Meghan back in the UK anytime soon."



"And I think Harry won’t come back because he knows he cannot face his family, and be pleasant with them, knowing what he’s written about them in that book.”

Mr Bower added that this move comes because it may be difficult for Prince Harry to "come back and pretend it’s all fine" because he may be asked to "justify the money he’s been paid."