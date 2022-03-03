Robert Pattinson says the ‘world suddenly changes’ when he puts his Batman suit on

Robert Pattinson got candid about his weight loss journey for a shirtless scene for his movie The Batman.

The new dark knight talked about his diet and feelings when he wore the Batman suit in a recent interview with People.

Preparing his body for a shirtless scene in the movie, the actor had to lose weight. The Tenet star said, "I had about three months before the movie started, and then you're working out before and after work all the time.”

“You just cut down and cut down and cut down before the couple of scenes with your shirt off, and you're counting sips of water," he disclosed.

The 35-year-old star agreed that knowing he had to go shirtless was a motivation. He said as he laughed, "Shame is my biggest motivator, 100%."

Pattinson further talked about his experience wearing the superhero suit, he said it has an ‘elemental power to it.’

He went on saying, "It's funny because you read the script and you spend loads of time trying to figure out, 'How can I play this character who does these sort of audacious acts?' And the closer I got to the shoot I got more and more paranoid — you know, it feels ridiculous when you're just sitting at home in a t-shirt — and then you put it on, it's got an elemental power to it."

Playing the iconic character of business-man-turned-philanthropist, Bruce Wayne, Pattinson shares the screen with Zoe Kravitz in the movie.

Explaining his feelings after wearing the batman costume, he said, "People react to you differently, the crew reacts differently. Your entire world suddenly changes."

"And then you kind of catch this glimpse in like, the subtle reflection or a shadow on the floor and you realize that the character's just way bigger than you," he added. "It's kind of like wearing a crown or something."