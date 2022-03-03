‘Euphoria’ star Sydney Sweeney refers Jonathan Davino as ‘fiancé’

The Euphoria actor Sydney Sweeney is engaged to a restaurateur Jonathan Davino as the couple regards each other as ‘fiancés’.
According to E!, the lovebirds are “very cute and happy together” after finally making their relationship official. They sparked romance speculations post getting papped in 2018 for the first time.
The 24-year-old told Cosmopolitan last month that she doesn’t ‘date people in the spotlight’ as they pair managed to remain out of headlines for most of the time.
“I don't date actors or musicians or anyone in entertainment because I can just be normal Syd that way and it's easiest. I have a great support system,” she expressed.
“I have people who will battle for me and allow me to be on the pedestal and shine without making me feel like, Oh no, I'm shining too bright and I need to step back,” The White Lotus actor shared.
“"I need to be able to be with someone who I can literally hang out with 24/7 and never get sick of and we laugh every single day,” Sweeney said while dishing on the type of life partner she wishes to have.
