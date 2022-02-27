Sara Ali Khan gives glimpse of her struggles of trying different outfits in new video 

Sara Ali Khan never fails to impress fans with her stunning sartorial choices. The Simmba actress, who often shares her breathtaking pictures and videos, recently turned to her Instagram and shared a BTS video of her trying out different outfits.
The starlet’s wardrobe has a wide-range of outfits including ethnic wear, glamour dresses and chic swim suits. Sharing the video, the Atrangi Re actress penned down a poem for her stylist Ami Patel.
She wrote, “Try try try Till it’s almost brain fry But I know the real reason why You make me go through all this- yell scream and cry And not gonna lie I love the effort you consistently apply @stylebyami”.
Meanwhile, on the work front, Sara finished shooting for her upcoming yet-untitled film with Vicky Kaushal.
