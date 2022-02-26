Prince Harry under fire for contemplating memoir release amid rift, Platinum Jubilee

Prince Harry slammed for wanting his “sensitive” memoir to release in the same year as Queen Elizabeth’s Platinum Jubilee celebrations.
Royal expert Richard Fitzwilliams has issued this accusation during his chat with Express UK.
There, he began by saying, “[The memoir] is likely to be serialised and there will be worldwide interest in it.”
Especially in light of the fact that “Its publication in the year of the Platinum Jubilee will probably ensure it extra sales.”
“The publicity surrounding its launch, while there is still a royal rift, is surely not the way to commemorate a year without precedent in an institution which goes back for over a thousand years.”
Before concluding he also saidx, “Although its contents currently remain private, it is likely to contain highly sensitive material. How, for example, will it deal with Camilla and the controversies that surround her?”
