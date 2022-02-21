Ali Fazal pens happy note as ‘Death On The Nile’ earns $100 million

Bollywood actor Ali Fazal is over the moon as he penned down a happy note to celebrate his recent Hollywood movie Death On The Nile nearing the $100 million mark at the global box office.

Taking to Twitter, the Mirzapur actor wrote, "Never really made it to the 100cr club. But i think we just crossed 100 MILLION dollars on the world box office in one week.”

The Gal Gadot starrer, helmed by Kenneth Barnagh, was released on February 11, 2022. Getting candid about his experience to work on the mega project, Fazal posted a lengthy note to Instagram in January.

“Humbled to have had the chance to be immortalised into one of Agatha Christie’s characters . Thank you Ken . . And to the wonderful cast for being such a sporty and a fun bunch to share notes and screen with,” he expressed.

“We keep gliding through life sometimes so caught up in the realm of the Right and the illusion of the true and the light in the tunnel that we forget to really look past the frame, like the mirror in interrogation rooms. Imagine theres always a bunch of ppl behind those mirrors, if those rooms were to constitute our lives,” his post read.



