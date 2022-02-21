Karachi Kings become the worst team in PSL history

Karachi Kings bowler Imad Wasim gestures during the match against Quetta Gladiators. -PCB

LAHORE: Babar Azam’s Karachi Kings added another unwanted record to their name when they lost the ninth match on Sunday in the ongoing Pakistan Super League (PSL) season – the highest number of losses in a single edition by a team.

They were thrashed by Quetta Gladiators by 23 runs in match 28 of the tournament played at Gaddafi Stadium Lahore.

This was the King's ninth defeat in PSL 7, making the Babar Azam-led side the first-ever team in the tournament's history to lose nine matches in a single edition.

Previously, this record was with Quetta Gladiators who had lost eight matches in a single edition. Gladiators had this unlikeable feat in the 2021 edition of the league.

Karachi Kings earlier became the first team to lose eight consecutive matches in a single edition of PSL before they got a consolation win against Lahore Qalandars on Friday.

Their losing streak of nine matches is also the longest losing streak for any PSL team.

With just two points in 10 games, the Kings are also eliminated from the race to the playoffs of the tournament.

Karachi Kings have overall 43 defeats in seven editions of PSL, which is the most number of defeats.

They are the only team to lose more than 40 matches collectively in the seven editions of the tournament.