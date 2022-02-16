Karachi Kings suffer eighth consecutive loss as Multan Sultans beat them by seven wickets

— PCB

Multan Sultans handed Karachi Kings their eighth consecutive defeat in this year's Pakistan Super League (PSL) after they trounced them by seven wickets in 19.4 overs courtesy Khushdil Shah and Rilee Rossuw's fiery cameos in the 23rd match at the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore.

While chasing 175 runs, Multan was provided a 100 run opening stand in 14.2 overs by Shan Masood and Mohammad Rizwan, but they absorbed too many dot balls as the required run-rate continued to mount.

Rizwan who scored 76 runs off 56 balls tried to score quick runs by hitting the boundaries, but Jordan picked his wicket. Tim David also failed to score big while pressure mounted on Multan.

After that, it was Khushdil Shah who stole the limelight and showed his power-hitting skills at a crucial juncture by hitting two sixes and one four against Chris Jordan in the second last over to bring his team closer.

In the last over bowled by Umaid Asif they needed nine runs and Rossuw smashed a huge six to seal the deal in 19.3 overs

Mir Hamza was the best bowler for the Kings as he picked two wickets for 24 runs in four overs.

Karachi Kings posted 174-runs for the loss of six wickets in 20 overs with all-rounder Imad Wasim scoring playing a quick-fire 32 runs not-out knock-off just 16 balls after Kings skipper Babar Azam decided to bat first.

Karachi didn't have a good early start in today's game either as Babar got out for just two runs to a brilliant delivery from left-arm pacer Rumman Raees.

Qasim Akram and Rohail Nazir were removed when Karachi had scored 118 runs.

After that, Imad and Mohammad Nabi forged a crucial 48-run partnership as Nabi was got out while playing a shot against Dahani.

Nabi scored 21 off 15 balls, while Imad scored 32 runs with the help of one six and five fours to take his team to 174.

While for Multan, Dahani picked two wickets but conceded 44 runs in four overs, while Khushdil, Tahir, Muzarabani, and Raees picked one wicket each.

While Sharjeel and Joe Clarke posted a 72 run partnership, Joe was dismissed by leggie Imran Tahir. Sharjeel also followed him soon, as he was removed by Khushdil Shah with his team's score of 84 runs on the board.

Collapsed Karachi Kings are clashing with table-toppers Multan Sultans in the 23rd match the PSL 2022.