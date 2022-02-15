Princess Eugenie shares adorable photo with husband to celebrate Valentine’s Day

Princess Eugenie shared an adorable photo with husband Jack Brooksbank to celebrate the Valentine’s Day in US.



Princess Eugenie, who is currently visiting California and was spotted with her first cousin Prince Harry enjoying Super Bowl together, took to Instagram and posted the sweet photo.

The Valentine’s Day photo of the princess and her husband has sent the royal fans into a frenzy.

She posted the picture with caption, “Happy Valentine's Day” followed by a heart and numerous cherry blossom emojis.

In the photo, the couple can be seen all smiling under a cherry blossom tree and surrounded by pink petals.

The photograph marks Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank’s fourth Valentine’s Day together since they got married in October 2018.

The couple welcomed their first child August Philip Hawke Brooksbank in February 2021.