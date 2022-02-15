PM Imran not worried about our political meetings: Shahbaz Sharif

PML-N President Shahbaz Sharif. Photo:file

LAHORE: PML-N President Shahbaz Sharif Tuesday said that Prime Minister Imran Khan was not worried about their meetings with the leadership of different political parties.

During an interaction with media persons, when a journalist asked if the prime minister is worried about his political meetings, Shahbaz Sharif replied: "No, he is not worried about our political meetings.”

Criticising the PTI-led government, the PML-N leader said that the prime minister should be worried about inflation, unemployment and the country’s catastrophe.

Slamming the government over its economic policies, Shahbaz Sharif said that the rulers put the country under heavy debt. The country has never seen such soaring inflation in its history, he added.



He also criticised the PTI-led government over sugar and wheat scams.

PM Imran expresses full confidence in Chaudhry brothers

A day earlier, PM Imran Khan had expressed his full confidence in the Chaudhry brothers.

Addressing an international symposium regarding hydropower development in Islamabad, PM Imran had said that those who were worried met with Chaudhry Shujaat Hussain and Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi.

Taking a jab at the PML-N, PM Imran had said that Chaudhry Shujaat Hussain’s health issue suddenly came into the minds of those who were worried. He had also praised Chaudhry Shujaat for his political wisdom and expertise.

“Moonis Elahi! We have full confidence in your family,” he had said to the PML-Q minister who was present at the occasion.

It is pertinent to mention here that a PML-N delegation headed by Shehbaz Sharif had met with the Chaudhry brothers to seek their support for the proposed no-confidence motion against the PTI-led government. This was the first formal political meeting between the two leaders after a gap of 14 years.

However, no major breakthrough was made during the sitting, according to sources.

Earlier, PDM chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman and PPP supremo Asif Ali Zardari had also met the PML-Q leaders seeking their support against the government.