Does Queen know about changes for Prince Charles' coronation?

Queen says Charles will become king after reign ends

By Web Desk
February 14, 2022
Does Queen know about changes for Prince Charles coronation?

Angela Levin, a royal biographer and commentator, has said that Queen Elizabeth  knows all about the changes for his son Prince Charles' coronation.

Taking to Twitter, she wrote, "Does the Queen know all about the changes for Prince Charles' coronation. Surely it's unkind to bring it out now."

Angela's remarks came days after Queen Elizabeth said Duchess Camilla would be the Queen consort when her son becomes the king.

Ever since the Queen made the announcement, the British media is discussing the changes that are likely to take place ahead of Charles coronation.

The media has also discussed the impacts of Charles' accession to the throne.