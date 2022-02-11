PSL 7: 'Consistent' Fakhar Zaman lights up Gaddafi Stadium with sensational knock

Lahore Qalandars star batter Fakhar Zaman lit up the Gaddafi Stadium with his exceptional knock against table-toppers Multan Sultans in the ongoing seventh edition of the Pakistan Super League (PSL).
Fakhar scored a blistering 37-ball 60 against in-form Sultans to put Qalandars in a strong position. The left-handed batter's innings included five boundaries and two maximums.
Fakhar has been exceptional since the beginning of the PSL 2022, scoring four half-centuries and a ton. The 60-run innings helped him complete his 400 runs in this edition of the PSL.
Twitter has lauded the Lahore Qalandars' star batter for his exceptional 60-run innings against Multan Sultans.
Here's how people on the micro-blogging site reacted to Fakhar's brilliant innings.
PCB is expected to announce the Test squad for the upcoming home series against Australia this week
Jason Roy’s 116 was the first century by a Quetta Gladiators batter and 11th overall in the history of the event
No Australian player has opted out of Pakistan tour
Gladiators batter Jason Roy's century steer Gladiators to a nail-biting seven-wicket victory against Lahore Qalandars
The Olympics in the Chinese capital are taking place in a COVID-secure "closed loop" bubble
Karachi Kings will have to win the remaining five matches in the Lahore leg and also improve their net run rate