 
close
Friday February 11, 2022
Today's Paper
Prayer Timing
Epaper
Sports

PSL 7: 'Consistent' Fakhar Zaman lights up Gaddafi Stadium with sensational knock

Fakhar Zaman scored 60 runs in just 37 balls against Multan Sultans at the Gaddafi Stadium

By Web Desk
February 11, 2022
Fakhar Zaman — PCB
Fakhar Zaman — PCB

Lahore Qalandars star batter Fakhar Zaman lit up the Gaddafi Stadium with his exceptional knock against table-toppers Multan Sultans in the ongoing seventh edition of the Pakistan Super League (PSL).

Fakhar scored a blistering 37-ball 60 against in-form Sultans to put Qalandars in a strong position. The left-handed batter's innings included five boundaries and two maximums.

Fakhar has been exceptional since the beginning of the PSL 2022, scoring four half-centuries and a ton. The 60-run innings helped him complete his 400 runs in this edition of the PSL.

Twitter has lauded the Lahore Qalandars' star batter for his exceptional 60-run innings against Multan Sultans.

Here's how people on the  micro-blogging site reacted to Fakhar's brilliant innings.