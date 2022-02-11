PSL 7: 'Consistent' Fakhar Zaman lights up Gaddafi Stadium with sensational knock

Fakhar Zaman — PCB

Lahore Qalandars star batter Fakhar Zaman lit up the Gaddafi Stadium with his exceptional knock against table-toppers Multan Sultans in the ongoing seventh edition of the Pakistan Super League (PSL).

Fakhar scored a blistering 37-ball 60 against in-form Sultans to put Qalandars in a strong position. The left-handed batter's innings included five boundaries and two maximums.

Fakhar has been exceptional since the beginning of the PSL 2022, scoring four half-centuries and a ton. The 60-run innings helped him complete his 400 runs in this edition of the PSL.

Twitter has lauded the Lahore Qalandars' star batter for his exceptional 60-run innings against Multan Sultans.

Here's how people on the micro-blogging site reacted to Fakhar's brilliant innings.



