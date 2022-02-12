PSL 7: Technical Committee approves Mir Hamza as replacement for Mohammad Imran Jr

Mir Hamza (L) and Mohammad Imran Jr (R) — PCB/File

The 2020 PSL champions Karachi Kings have found a replacement in their squad for the remainder of the seventh edition of the Pakistan Super League (PSL).

The struggling Karachi Kings have replaced Mohammad Imran Jr with left-arm pacer Mir Hamza and the move has been approved by the PSL Technical Committee.

Mir Hamza, 29, will be available for selection to the Karachi Kings for the remainder of the PSL 2022.

Karachi Kings' bowling attack faced two big blows in the Karachi-leg of the tournament. Experienced pacer Mohammad Amir did not play a single match in the ongoing edition after sustaining a back injury.

The Kings' faced another blow when Mohammad Ilyas was ruled out of the tournament after sustaining a shoulder injury.

Karachi Kings have lost all five matches in the Karachi leg and will look to win their first game of the ongoing PSL against Peshawar Zalmi on Sunday.