PM Imran is likely to watch PSL final at Gaddafi Stadium: sources

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan, who is also the patron-in-chief of the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB), is likely to arrive in Lahore at the end of the month to watch the final clash of the Pakistan Super League season seven, according to well-placed sources.

The final match of the league will be played at Lahore’s Gaddafi Stadium on February 27.

PCB Chairman Ramiz Raja had formally extended an invitation to the premiere for the final match of the tournament. The PCB has planned to invite important government figures and eminent personalities from different walks of life to attend the final game.

It is pertinent to mention here that officials from Cricket Australia will also be present in the stadium during the PSL final match.

PSL action to resume today in Lahore



The Pakistan Super League's (PSL) seventh edition is all set for another round of action-packed entertainment at Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore from today (Thursday).

After having completed the first leg in Karachi, the PSL will now resume in Lahore with the undefeated Multan Sultans taking on Peshawar Zalmi.

With all sides now having played five matches each, defending champions Multan Sultans are at the top of the table with 10 points. They are followed by Islamabad United, Lahore Qalandars (six points each), Quetta Gladiators, Peshawar Zalmi (four points each) and Karachi Kings (zero points).

So far, Peshawar Zalmi and Quetta Gladiators have lost three matches. With a better run rate, Zalmi is standing in fourth place on the points table, followed by Gladiators.

Karachi Kings have not yet tasted victory in the seventh edition of the PSL. The Kings, who have lost five matches in a row, are last on the points table.

It will now be exciting to witness how Lahore will handle the pressure of being the host at the Gaddafi Stadium.

A total of 19 matches will be played at the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore, for which the people of Lahore are eagerly awaiting. Children and adults alike are looking forward to watching the exciting matches of the HBL PSL.