Sarah Ali Khan called 'Xerox' copy of her mother Amrita Singh: See





Bollywood diva Sara Ali Khan wished her beloved mother on her birthday with a heartfelt note and a set of pictures revealed how similar the mother and daughter look.

Sara Ali Khan loves her mother Amrita Singh to bits , ex-wife of Saif Ali Khan and they are often seen displaying their love which is surely a treat to the sore eyes.

Amrita is celebrating her birthday today.

Taking to Instagram, the Coolie NO.1 actress unveiled a slew of snaps with her mother to which fans reacted.





Captioning the picture, Sara wrote, “Happy Happy Happy Birthday Mommy. Thank you for always showing me the mirror, but still always motivating me, encouraging me and inspiring me. I promise to always try my hardest to make you happy and proud and I will try every day to imbibe a fraction of the strength, beauty, grace and brilliance you exude”.

Amrita Singh and Sara Ali Khan should be followed as best examples of a perfect mother-daughter pair.