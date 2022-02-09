Sarah Ali Khan called 'Xerox' copy of her mother Amrita Singh: See 

Bollywood diva Sara Ali Khan wished her beloved mother on her birthday with a heartfelt note and a set of pictures revealed how similar the mother and daughter look.
Sara Ali Khan loves her mother Amrita Singh to bits , ex-wife of Saif Ali Khan and they are often seen displaying their love which is surely a treat to the sore eyes.
Amrita is celebrating her birthday today.
Taking to Instagram, the Coolie NO.1 actress unveiled a slew of snaps with her mother to which fans reacted.
Captioning the picture, Sara wrote, “Happy Happy Happy Birthday Mommy. Thank you for always showing me the mirror, but still always motivating me, encouraging me and inspiring me. I promise to always try my hardest to make you happy and proud and I will try every day to imbibe a fraction of the strength, beauty, grace and brilliance you exude”.
Amrita Singh and Sara Ali Khan should be followed as best examples of a perfect mother-daughter pair.
Prince Philip was said to be quite the catch in his prime as he was labeled as a “Greek god” and was known to...
Rust medic files lawsuit in bid to get reimbursed for the ‘tremendous shock, trauma’ she underwent after Rust
Prince Harry is said to be deeply offended with Prince William's words
Snoop Dogg will take the Super Bowl stage with Dr. Dre, Eminem, Kendrick Lamar and Mary J. Blige
Ed Sheeran confirmed at the Brits Awards that he’s coming out with a new song with Taylor Swift
Deepika Padukone has credited her ability to make bolder career choices to her husband Ranveer Singh