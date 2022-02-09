Khloe Kardashian’s former beau Tristan Thompson returns to social media

US reality TV star Khloe Kardashian’s former partner Tristan Thompson has returned to social media nearly three months after his romance scandal with personal trainer Maralee Nichols.



He turned to Instagram and shared sweet photo with daughter True.

The NBA star posted the photo with daughter weeks after confessing to fathering a baby with Maralee Nichols.

Tristan shared the picture with two heart emoticons.

The father-daughter duo can be seen all smiling in the picture.

Tristan Thompson shares daughter True with his ex Khloe Kardashian.

Earlier, he also posted his mirror selfie to mark his Instagram return.

Maralee Nichols gave birth to a baby boy on December 1.

Later, Tristan apologized and confirmed he is the father of Maralee's baby amid rumors he cheated on Khloe with the former trainer.