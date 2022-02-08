Jennifer Lopez's ageless beauty in new photos proves 'a woman is as old as she looks'

Superstar Jennifer Lopez left fans spellbound as she graced a magazine cover with her ageless beauty, looking gorgeous in latest photoshoot.

The I'm Real singer put her her incredible curves on display in latest styling session as she rocked a black shimmery satin blazer, which was completely frontless, revealing her eye-popping curves.

Her jacket also featured huge cut-outs at the side, revealing her gym-honed body. The singer paired the look with low-slung trousers, which the actress pulled at the waistband of in a tantalising display.

The 52-year-old, wo looks 25, also wore larger-than-life hoop earrings and oversized silver bangles to elevate her look.

Lopez's second shot was also stunning as she donned skintight biscuit-coloured leggings, which she paired with a sinfully-slashed top and silver metallic heels.

Ben Affleck's sweetheart looked drop-dead-gorgeous as she lent her beauty for the latest cover of Rolling Stones magazine and showed off her fit physique in an array of outfits.