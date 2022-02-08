 
Jennifer Lopez's ageless beauty in new photos proves 'a woman is as old as she looks'

Ben Affleck's darling puts her incredible curves on display in latest styling session

By Web Desk
February 08, 2022
Superstar Jennifer Lopez left fans spellbound as she graced a magazine cover with her ageless beauty, looking gorgeous in latest photoshoot.

The I'm Real singer put her her incredible curves on display in latest styling session as she rocked a black shimmery satin blazer, which was completely frontless, revealing her eye-popping curves.

Her jacket also featured huge cut-outs at the side, revealing her gym-honed body. The singer paired the look with low-slung trousers, which the actress pulled at the waistband of in a tantalising display.

The 52-year-old, wo looks 25, also wore larger-than-life hoop earrings and oversized silver bangles to elevate her look.

Lopez's second shot was also stunning as she donned skintight biscuit-coloured leggings, which she paired with a sinfully-slashed top and silver metallic heels.

Ben Affleck's sweetheart looked drop-dead-gorgeous as she lent her beauty for the latest cover of Rolling Stones magazine and showed off her fit physique in an array of outfits.