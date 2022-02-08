PM Imran, Gen Bajwa in Naushki to meet troops who repulsed terrorist attack

Chief Minister Balochistan Mir Abdul Quddos Bizenjo receives PM Imran Khan at PAF’s Samungli base. Photo PTI Twitter

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan and Chief of the Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa Tuesday arrived in Balochistan to pay tribute to the martyrs and the security forces for repulsing terrorist attacks on their camps in Panjgur and Naushki.

During his Naushki visit, PM Imran Khan will address the personnel of the Frontier Corps (FC) and lay a floral wreath at the martyrs’ monument, days after the security successfully countered terrorist attacks in Balochistan.

The premier will also meet the local elders.

Earlier upon arrival in Quetta, Chief Minister Balochistan Mir Abdul Quddos Bizenjo welcomed the prime minister at the PAF’s Samungli base.

COAS Gen Qamar Javed Bajwa reaches Naushki

Meanwhile, Chief of the Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa has reached Naushki, where he will spend a complete day with troops, said Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR).

According to the military’s wing, “The COAS will be given a detailed update on [the] security situation in the area and operational preparedness of the formation to counter terrorist activities.”

He will also meet troops who participated in repulsing terrorist attacks on February 2.

Later, the army chief and the prime minister will be given a comprehensive briefing and will also interact with local tribal elders, said the ISPR.