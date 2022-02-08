PM Imran, Gen Bajwa in Naushki to meet troops who repulsed terrorist attack

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan and Chief of the Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa Tuesday arrived in Balochistan to pay tribute to the martyrs and the security forces for repulsing terrorist attacks on their camps in Panjgur and Naushki.
During his Naushki visit, PM Imran Khan will address the personnel of the Frontier Corps (FC) and lay a floral wreath at the martyrs’ monument, days after the security successfully countered terrorist attacks in Balochistan.
The premier will also meet the local elders.
Earlier upon arrival in Quetta, Chief Minister Balochistan Mir Abdul Quddos Bizenjo welcomed the prime minister at the PAF’s Samungli base.
COAS Gen Qamar Javed Bajwa reaches Naushki
Meanwhile, Chief of the Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa has reached Naushki, where he will spend a complete day with troops, said Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR).
According to the military’s wing, “The COAS will be given a detailed update on [the] security situation in the area and operational preparedness of the formation to counter terrorist activities.”
He will also meet troops who participated in repulsing terrorist attacks on February 2.
Later, the army chief and the prime minister will be given a comprehensive briefing and will also interact with local tribal elders, said the ISPR.
Faisal Javed Khan says he backs such a system in the country because it is an "Islamic presidential system"
“Pakistan’s great security forces are teaching a lesson to terrorists,” says Sheikh Rasheed
30 more patients succumb to the virus in the last 24 hours, taking the death toll from the disease to 29,478
Whenever any government seeks to bring back "money stashed abroad" the Opposition starts coming together, says Fawad...
As many as 20 terrorists killed in Panjgur and Naushki operations, ISPR says
China, as a political, economic and strategic partner of Pakistan, has always played a "critical role", says Fawad...