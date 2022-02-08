LAHORE: A decision has been taken by the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) to retain the services of Saqlain Mushtaq as the head coach for the Australia series, it emerged Tuesday.
According to a Daily Jang report, the board has now come to the conclusion that there’s not much time left to hire a new coach for the upcoming series and it is better to keep Saqlain Mushtaq who had earlier resigned from the post after the two sides fail to reach an agreement.
The PCB had published an advertisement for the appointment of permanent coaches for the national team but the process could not be completed in time and it has been decided to “give Saqlain Mushtaq another chance”.
Sources close to the PCB said that the officials were busy with PSL matters even though the post of head coach was advertised several weeks ago but the names have not been shortlisted yet and interviews of the candidates are still to be conducted.
The sources privy to the matter said that Saqlain will be given another chance in the home series while the rest of the team management will be the same.
“Saqlain Mushtaq, who wanted to return to England, is now ready to continue working with the team.”
Meanwhile, the PCB is expected to announce the Test squad for the upcoming home series against Australia this week, Geo News reported on Tuesday.
The training camp for the preparations of the much-awaited cricket series is expected to start from February 16 in Rawalpindi, the sources said.
On the other hand, Cricket Australia has announced an 18 member test squad for its first Pakistan tour in almost 24 years on Tuesday, starting on March four in Rawalpindi.
