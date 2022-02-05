PSL 2022: Shahid Afridi requests for rest from Quetta Gladiators’ management

Quetta Gladiators’ star all-rounder Shahid Afridi. Photo: file

KARACHI: After conceding the most runs in the Pakistan Super League's (PSL) history, Quetta Gladiators’ star all-rounder Shahid Afridi sought rest from his team’s management, sources privy to the matter said Saturday.

Shahid Afridi had conceded 67 runs in a four-over spell against Islamabad United Thursday and became the most expensive bowling figure in the history of the Pakistan Super League (PSL).

Earlier, Islamabad United's Zafar Gohar held the record of conceding the most runs — 65.

It is pertinent to mention here that Afridi did not attend the practice session at the High-Performance Centre, the sources added.

On February 3, Afridi, who had returned to the squad after completing COVID-19 isolation, could not bowl up to mark.

The former Pakistan skipper bowled a total of four overs, where he conceded 67 runs and managed to take only a wicket. His most expensive over was the last over (20th), where he conceded 20 runs.

Twitterati back Shahid Afridi

Twitterati, however, got behind Shahid Afridi and extended support to the star cricketer.

It should be noted that this was Afridi's first match of his farewell PSL, after missing the initial games due to COVID-19, but was taken to the cleaners by United batters Colin Munro and Azam Khan.

New Zealand batter Colin Munro smashed three sixes in his first over, while Azam Khan hit two sixes in his third, and three in his fourth over before he finally picked his wicket.

Munro smashed two successive sixes as Afridi went for 18 runs in his first over. While in his second over he went for 10 runs, but on the second ball Munro smoked a huge six on long-on.

A user said,” People who have seen Boom Boom #ShahidAfridi at his peak, it is painful to see him bowling like this. He's not even a shadow of what he was a decade ago. Stay Strong Champ.”



Another said, “The Boom Boom, the Hero, don't be sad. You are always a champ.”