Joseph Gordon-Levitt’s latest role will see him as cult leader Jim Jones

Joseph Gordon-Levitt will portray Jim Jones, who sent 900+ people to their death by suicide in 1978, in new film

Joseph Gordon-Levitt will transform into the infamous cult leader Jim Jones, who sent 900+ people to their death by suicide in 1978, in his next film titled White Night, confirmed Variety.

Jones, the leader of the Peoples Temple, convinced over 900 people to commit mass suicide by drinking cyanide-laced punch in Guyana, South America in 1978, an event that came to be known as the Jonestown massacre.

Gordon-Levitt will be seen alongside Carrie actress Chloë Grace Moretz who has been roped in to play the role of Jones’ close confidant who lived to tell the horrific tale.

The film is set to be helmed by Norwegian filmmaker Anne Sewitsky and will reportedly be an adaptation of Deborah Layton’s memoir Seductive Poison, with William Wheeler penning the script.

Amy Nauiokas, co-producer of the film, was quoted saying, “Debbie Layton’s incredible journey with the People's Temple deserves an audience across generations. It should serve as warning about the power a certain type of charismatic leader can have and the very real lessons to be learned from our history.”

It is pertinent to mention that another film about Jones is in the making, with Leonardo DiCaprio reportedly in final talks to star.