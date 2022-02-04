Sarah Jessica Parker tearfully remembers late Willie Garson in new docu

Sarah Jessica Parker has shared how Willie Garson, who died last year, was in 'terrible pain' in his final days

Sarah Jessica Parker, in an appearance in the And Just Like That documentary that followed the Sex and the City reboot’s season finale, recalled her close friend and co-star Willie Garson’s final days with pancreatic cancer.

Talking about Garson’s struggle with pancreatic cancer while filming the reboot before his death in September 2021, Parker emotionally reflected on how he powered through ‘terrible pain’ in his final days.

“If he could've stayed one more day, two more hours, three more weeks, he would've summoned the strength and pushed away the terrible pain that he was in,” Parker shared.

“I mean like pain, like physical pain,” the 56-year-old actress emphasized.

She then welled up while saying, “God, I can't believe I can't call Willie. I cannot believe I can't call him. I just can't believe it.”

Parker also recalled how Garson would quip that his character of Stanford Blatch was the most popular on Sex and the City.

Garson was last publicly seen in August, and reprised his role as Blatch in the first three episodes of the SATC reboot before passing away from his illness. His character was then made to move to Japan in the show.